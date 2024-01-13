Skin care
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
50g
2kg
8kg
11kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Dermal care
Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Digestive tolerance
Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: maize, wheat gluten*, rice, tapioca, animal fats, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, vegetable fibres, flax seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, mono and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 74 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 71 mg, E6 (Zinc): 152 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.19 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - - - - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 5.5% - Crude fibres: 2.0%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 30.4 g - Omega 3: 10.9 g - Omega 6: 32.3 g.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 30 - Crude ash (max) 61. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight of dog (kg)
|Think
|Normal
|Overweight
|gram
|cup
|gram
|cup
|gram
|cup
|2 kg
|54
|4/8
|47
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4 kg
|91
|7/8
|80
|6/8
|69
|5/8
|6 kg
|123
|1+1/8
|108
|1
|93
|7/8
|8 kg
|152
|1+4/8
|134
|1+2/8
|116
|1+1/8
|10 kg
|180
|1+6/8
|159
|1+4/8
|137
|1+2/8
|15 kg
|244
|2+2/8
|215
|2
|186
|1+6/8
|20 kg
|303
|2+7/8
|267
|2+4/8
|230
|2+1/8
|25 kg
|358
|3+3/8
|315
|3
|272
|2+5/8
|30 kg
|411
|3+7/8
|362
|3+3/8
|312
|3
|35 kg
|461
|4+3/8
|406
|3+7/8
|351
|3+3/8
|40 kg
|510
|4+7/8
|449
|4+2/8
|387
|3+5/8
|45 kg
|557
|5+2/8
|490
|4+5/8
|423
|4
|50 kg
|603
|5+6/8
|530
|5
|458
|4+3/8
|55 kg
|647
|6+1/8
|570
|5+3/8
|492
|4+5/8
|60 kg
|691
|6+4/8
|608
|5+6/8
|525
|5
|65 kg
|734
|7
|646
|6+1/8
|558
|5+2/8
|70 kg
|776
|7+3/8
|683
|6+4/8
|589
|5+5/8
|75 kg
|817
|7+6/8
|719
|6+6/8
|621
|5+7/8
|80 kg
|857
|8+1/8
|754
|7+1/8
|652
|6+1/8