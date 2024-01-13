Hair And Skin Care
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to support a healthy skin and coat.
Sizes available
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Poor coat condition
Does your cat have a poor coat condition? Skin cells are constantly being renewed and have significant nutritional needs. Some cats have sensitive skin reflected in a poor coat condition, but which can be supported by a proper nutritional balance.
Hair & skin care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hair And Skin Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients which helps support the skin’s barrier role. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.
Proven results / in 21 days / healthy shiny coat / visible effect / amino acids & vitamins / omega 3 & 6
The exclusive use of Hair And Skin Care brings a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's Weight
|Ideal weight (g/day)
|Overweight (g/day)
|3 kg
|45 g
|36 g
|4 kg
|55 g
|44 g
|5 kg
|65 g
|52 g
|6 kg
|74 g
|59 g