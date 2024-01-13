Indoor 7+
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for mature cats (from 7 to 12 years old) living indoors.
Sizes available
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support your cat as it faces the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Specific protein (L.I.Ps) has been selected for its high digestibility. Protein with high digestibility helps to reduce not only the <i>quantity</i> of your cat's stools, but the odour as well.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">It's important that your mature cat gets nutrients that help to support a healthily functioning urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is formulated to do just that. By helping to enhance and maintain urinary function, your cat can face the first signs of ageing comfortably.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance and age:<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 27<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Appetite Control<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Long Hair
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Indoor 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Ideal weight (kibbles only)
|45 g
|55 g
|65 g
|73 g
|Ideal weight (kibbles + pouch)
|27 g + 1 pouch
|37 g + 1 pouch
|46 g + 1 pouch
|55 g + 1 pouch
|Overweight (kibbles only)
|36 g
|44 g
|52 g
|59 g
|Overweight (kibbles + pouch)
|18 g + 1 pouch
|26 g + 1 pouch
|33 g + 1 pouch
|40 g + 1 pouch