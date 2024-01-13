Indoor 7+

Indoor 7+

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for mature cats (from 7 to 12 years old) living indoors.

Sizes available

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?
Find a retailer
PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support your cat as it faces the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Specific protein (L.I.Ps) has been selected for its high digestibility. Protein with high digestibility helps to reduce not only the <i>quantity</i> of your cat's stools, but the odour as well.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">It's important that your mature cat gets nutrients that help to support a healthily functioning urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is formulated to do just that. By helping to enhance and maintain urinary function, your cat can face the first signs of ageing comfortably.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance and age:<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 27<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Appetite Control<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Long Hair

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Vitality complex

To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.

Stool odour reduction

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Renal health

A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Indoor 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging