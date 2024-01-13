ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your indoor cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If your indoor cat has a tendency to overeat, then it's important that its diet contains nutrients that help to control its food intake.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control helps indoor cats to regulate their appetite in a natural way, thanks to a balanced content of protein and fibres.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">The inclusion of highly digestible protein in ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control helps to reduce not only the quantity of your cat's stools, but also the odour.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Thanks to the inclusion of specific fibres, including psyllium, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control also helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, meaning that the occurrence of hairballs is significantly reduced.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control also helps to support and maintain the health of your adult indoor cat's urinary system.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance, and age:<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 27<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Long Hair<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 7+