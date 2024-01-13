n.01 Beauty

Dry food for Cat

Complete balanced feed for adult cats (> 1 year old).

Sizes available

300g

1.5kg

2kg

3kg

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Beautiful coat

The essential fatty acids (Omega 3 / Omega 6) provided byflax seeds and borage oil, combined with polyphenolsfrom grape seeds help make the coat and skin healthy,soft and smooth.

Borage oil

Edible plant originating from Syria its oil is very rich in gamma-linoleic acid(GLA), an OMEGA 6 fatty acid which has a very positive effect on the skin healthand coat beauty.

Flax seeds

A source of unsaturated fatty acids (OMEGA 3). OMEGA 3 fatty acidsare renowned to help the skin stay healthy.

