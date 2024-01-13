Hypoallergenic
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
400g
2.5kg
4.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive health
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 153 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25.5% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.3% - Crude fibres: 3.6% - Per kg: essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 46.4 g - EPA/DHA: 3.2 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 9.8 g.
Feeding instructions: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|37 g
|31 g
|25 g
|3 kg
|50 g
|41 g
|33 g
|4 kg
|61 g
|51 g
|41 g
|6 kg
|81 g
|68 g
|54 g
|8 kg
|99 g
|83 g
|66 g