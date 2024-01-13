Benefits: Appetite regulation / Optimal body weight / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance is specifically formulated to help support the nutritional needs of neutered cats. This formula contains a high level of both soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your cat’s appetite so that they feel comfortably full and satisfied after meals. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance contains a moderate fat and calorie content to help maintain your cat’s ideal body weight and muscle mass for optimal health and wellbeing. This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, this diet can be used in mixed feeding with a wet food called ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Balance Thin Slices in Gravy*. *Subject to product availability