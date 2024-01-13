RENAL
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Renal support / Adapted energy / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is formulated to help support your cat’s kidneys in cases of chronic kidney disease or acute kidney injury. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. This formula’s adapted energy content reduces the volume of each meal, helping to compensate decreased appetite in some cats. To help stimulate your cat’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated kibble shape (round), size, and texture. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy and three different aromatic profiles: chicken, beef, and fish, and in different texture – loaf, or as dry food with different kibble shape, texture and aromatic profile – Renal Special and Renal Select.* *Subject to product availability
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
MIX FEEDING SENTENCE
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Low phosphorus and adapted protein content.
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Unique aromatic profile and round kibble shape.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. An impaired kidney function prevents cats from effectively filtering wastes from the blood.
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Cats with kidney issues tend to drink and urinate more often.
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C. Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.
4A. FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Enriched with EPA+DHA and antioxidants.
|-
|-
|Adult's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|PCat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|3/8
|3
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|58
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|4.5
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|5
|74
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|80
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|6
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7.5
|99
|1
|83
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|8
|104
|1+1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|8.5
|109
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|72
|6/8
|9
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|1
|75
|6/8
|9.5
|118
|1+2/8
|98
|1
|78
|7/8
|10
|122
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|81
|7/8