SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Dry food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

1.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.

5B. BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss

5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

S/O INDEX

-

SENSITIVITIES

2C. After weight loss, cats are at increased risk of rebound weight gain.

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.

MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION

(BELOW FEEDING TABLE) Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

