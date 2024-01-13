Urinary S/O

Urinary S/O

Wet food for Cat

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Idiopathic cystitis

High moisture content increases urine dilution.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging