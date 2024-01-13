Suitable for dogs over 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult contains omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, and borage oil. These nutrients all help to support a healthy skin barrier function which in turn contributes to the healthy appearance of your dog's coat. Thanks mainly to the combination of fatty acids and an enrichment of taurine, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult also helps to support your dog's healthy cardiac function. ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult has an adapted calorie content – meaning it also helps to maintain your Golden Retriever's ideal weight.What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Golden Retriever. The shape and size of the kibble is specially adapted to suit the preferences of this particular breed of dog.