Medium Adult
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - From 12 months to 7 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
4kg
10kg
15kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Natural defences
Helps support your dog’s natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and manno-oligo-saccharides.
Omega 3: EPA-DHA
Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
High digestibility
Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, maize flour, wheat flour, animal fats, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, minerals, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides (0.05%)).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 12500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 52 mg, E6 (Zinc): 126 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 6.1% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Per Kg: Omega 3 fatty acids: 6.1 g including EPA/DHA: 3.1 g.
Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|11 kg
|149 g (1+4/8 cups)
|173 g (1+6/8 cups)
|196 g (2 cups)
|12 kg
|159 g (1+5/8 cups)
|185 g (1+7/8 cups)
|210 g (2+2/8 cups)
|14 kg
|179 g (1+7/8 cups)
|207 g (2+1/8 cups)
|235 g (2+4/8 cups)
|16 kg
|198 g (2+1/8 cups)
|229 g (2+3/8 cups)
|260 g (2+6/8 cups)
|18 kg
|216 g (2+2/8 cups)
|250 g (2+5/8 cups)
|284 g (3 cups)
|20 kg
|234 g (2+4/8 cups)
|271 g (2+7/8 cups)
|308 g (3+2/8 cups)
|22 kg
|251 g (2+5/8 cups)
|291 g (3 cups)
|330 g (3+4/8 cups)
|24 kg
|268 g (2+6/8 cups)
|310 g (3+2/8 cups)
|353 g (3+5/8 cups)
|25 kg
|276 g (2+7/8 cups)
|320 g (3+3/8 cups)
|364 g (3+6/8 cups)