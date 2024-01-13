From a nutritional perspective, it's very important that your mini breed dogs and its young pups eat food that's specifically tailored to their unique nutritional requirements. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog provides everything needed for dogs weighing up to 10kg as well as for its weaning puppies up to 2 months old. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is designed with using ROYAL CANIN®'s ‘Start Complex' - an exclusive combination of nutritional elements the same as those in the mother's milk - reinforced with specific nutrients that contribute to supporting the puppies' digestive health and natural defences. The nutritional profile of ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is adapted to the mother's high energy requirements at the critical period during the end of gestation and the beginning of lactation. The kibble is also easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency; essentially by soaking the kibble. This consistency is not only very palatable for the mother, but also facilitates the puppies' transition from their mother's milk to more solid food in order to wean them effectively.