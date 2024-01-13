Maxi Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old.
Sizes available
50g
1kg
4kg
10kg
15kg
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your large puppy in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies from 2 to 15 months old that will have an adult weight of approximately 26kg-44kg. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy food contains a patented complex of antioxidants - including the highly beneficial vitamin E - to support your puppy's natural defences while its immune system is immature and still developing. The combination of nutrients that contain high quality protein (such as L.I.P., known for its very high digestibility) as well as prebiotics like FOS help to support your puppy's digestive health Large puppies have a long growth period, that's why they need a diet that accounts for the implications of this period. Fortunately, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy contains a moderate energy level to meet your puppy's energy needs. A variation of ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy dry food is also available depending on your puppy's lifestyle. If your large puppy is quite active then it will have higher energy needs, if this is the case then why not try ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy Active.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. MAXI Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Long growth - moderate energy
Meets the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies which have a long growth period.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult weight
|26kg
|-
|30kg
|-
|35kg
|-
|40kg
|-
|44kg
|Age (month)
|grams
|cup
|grams
|cup
|grams
|cup
|grams
|cup
|grams
|cup
|2m
|264g
|3+3/8
|273g
|3+4/8
|285g
|3+5/8
|297g
|3+6/8
|307g
|3+7/8
|3m
|326g
|4+1/8
|343g
|4+3/8
|364g
|4+5/8
|386g
|5
|403g
|5+1/8
|4m
|354g
|4+4/8
|374g
|4+6/8
|399g
|5+1/8
|424g
|5+4/8
|444g
|5+6/8
|5m
|380g
|4+7/8
|413g
|5+2/8
|453g
|5+6/8
|494g
|6+3/8
|526g
|6+6/8
|6m
|404g
|5+1/8
|449g
|5+6/8
|504g
|6+4/8
|556g
|7+1/8
|597g
|7+
|8m
|374g
|4+6/8
|418g
|5+3/8
|470g
|6
|523g
|6+6/8
|595g
|7+5/8
|10m
|318g
|4+1/8
|355g
|4+4/8
|401g
|5+1/8
|457g
|5+7/8
|519g
|6+5/8
|12m
|287g
|3+5/8
|320g
|4+1/8
|362g
|4+5/8
|401G
|5+1/8
|432g
|5+4/8
|14m
|285g
|3+5/8
|318g
|4+1/8
|357g
|4+5/8
|394g
|5
|425g
|5+4/8
|15m
|285g
|3+5/8
|318g
|4+1/8
|357g
|4+5/8
|394g
|5
|425g
|5+4/8