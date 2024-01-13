X-Small Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 4 kg) - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
Small dogs typically live longer than larger dogs, but they also reach adulthood sooner. This means your small puppy needs the right energy content to help support its immune system - this develops gradually even though its body grows rapidly. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy is specially formulated with the needs of your small puppy in mind. It provides a balanced intake of fibres to help facilitate intestinal transit and contribute to good stool quality. It's also designed to meet the energy needs of very small breed puppies during the growth period. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy contains a specially selected complex of antioxidants to support your puppy's immune system. These antioxidants include vitamin E; to help support its natural defences and maintain healthy skin. The crunchy and tasty small-sized kibble has been accurately developed to adapt to the miniature jaws of extra small dogs. Its exclusive formula also satisfies fussy appetites that are often associated with very small breeds of dog. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy food is suitable for puppies of extra small breeds aged 2 - 10 months old. Extra small breeds are typically characterised as adult dogs that weigh under 4kg.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. X-Small Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Intense energy content
Meets the energy needs of very small breed puppies during the growth period, and satisfies fussy appetites.
Healthy digestion and transit
A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) to help facilitate intestinal transit and to contribute to good stool quality.
|Weight/Age
|2 months
|-
|3 months
|-
|4 months
|-
|5 months
|-
|6 months
|-
|7 months
|-
|8 months
|-
|9 months
|-
|10 months
|-
|11 months
|1 kg
|29g
|2/8 cup
|32g
|2/8 cup
|33g
|3/8 cup
|33g
|2/8 cup
|28g
|2/8 cup
|24g
|2/8 cup
|24g
|2/8 cup
|23g
|2/8 cup
|23g
|2/8 cup�
|X-SMALL Adult
|3 kg
|64g
|5/8 cup
|72g
|5/8 cup
|75g
|6/8 cup
|75g
|6/8 cup
|68g
|5/8 cup
|61g
|5/8 cup
|54g
|4/8 cup
|54g
|4/8 cup
|53g
|4/8 cup
|X-SMALL Adult
|4 kg
|79g
|6/8 cup
|89g
|6/8 cup
|93g
|6/8 cup
|93g
|6/8 cup
|84g
|6/8 cup
|76g
|6/8 cup
|67g
|6/8 cup
|66g
|6/8 cup
|66g
|6/8 cup
|X-SMALL Adult