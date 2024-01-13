SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
6kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Effective weight reduction and maintenance / Begging control / Muscle mass maintenance ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is specifically formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and maintenance in overweight adult dogs. When tested in a Royal Canin study, an impressive 97% (1) of dogs lost weight in just 3 months of eating ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management. A high level of natural fibres helps to keep dogs satisfied between meals. When tested, this diet helped to control begging in 83% (2) of dogs during weight loss. This formula has a high protein content to help support the maintenance of a healthy muscle mass during weight loss. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability (1) Flanagan J, Bissot T, Hours MA, Moreno B, Feugier A, German AJ. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One. 2017 Sep 8;12(9):e0184199. (2) Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.
5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
5B. BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass
2B.SENSITIVITIES
Excess weight puts dogs at a higher risk for weight-related health issues.
2A.SENSITIVITIES
Obesity can severely impact a dog''s overall health and quality of life. '
2C.SENSITIVITIES
After weight loss, dogs are at increased risk of rebound weight gain.
4A.FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
4B.FORMULA FEATURES
Specific blend of natural fibres.
4C.FORMULA FEATURES
Low fat with restricted calorie content.
4D.FORMULA FEATURES
Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.
MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION
Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Start
|After 4 weeks
|Maintenance
|10 kg
|148 g
|126 g
|139 g
|20 kg
|248 g
|213 g
|234 g
|30 kg
|336 g
|288 g
|317 g
|40 kg
|417 g
|358 g
|393 g
|50 kg
|493 g
|423 g
|465 g