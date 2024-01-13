SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

6kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.

Benefits: Effective weight reduction and maintenance / Begging control / Muscle mass maintenance ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is specifically formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and maintenance in overweight adult dogs. When tested in a Royal Canin study, an impressive 97% (1) of dogs lost weight in just 3 months of eating ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management. A high level of natural fibres helps to keep dogs satisfied between meals. When tested, this diet helped to control begging in 83% (2) of dogs during weight loss. This formula has a high protein content to help support the maintenance of a healthy muscle mass during weight loss. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability (1) Flanagan J, Bissot T, Hours MA, Moreno B, Feugier A, German AJ. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One. 2017 Sep 8;12(9):e0184199. (2) Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.

5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.

5B. BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass

Excess weight puts dogs at a higher risk for weight-related health issues.

Obesity can severely impact a dog''s overall health and quality of life. '

After weight loss, dogs are at increased risk of rebound weight gain.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Specific blend of natural fibres.

Low fat with restricted calorie content.

Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.

Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.

