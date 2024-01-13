Sensitivity Control
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
1.5kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA & DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: tapioca, dehydrated duck protein, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: dehydrated duck protein , hydrolysed poultry proteins. Carbohydrate source: tapioca.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 150 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg - - - - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 21.0% - Fat content: 9.0% - Crude ash: 8.0% - Crude fibres: 4.5%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 17.6 g - EPA/DHA: 3.5 g - Omega 3: 7.5 g.
Feeding instructions: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2 kg
|64 g
|6/8
|56 g
|5/8
|48 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|107 g
|1+2/8
|94 g
|1
|81 g
|7/8
|6 kg
|145 g
|1+5/8
|127 g
|1+3/8
|110 g
|1+2/8
|8 kg
|180 g
|2
|158 g
|1+6/8
|137 g
|1+4/8
|10 kg
|212 g
|2+3/8
|187 g
|2+1/8
|161 g
|1+7/8
|15 kg
|288 g
|3+2/8
|253 g
|2+7/8
|219 g
|2+4/8
|20 kg
|357 g
|4
|314 g
|3+4/8
|271 g
|3
|25 kg
|422 g
|4+6/8
|372 g
|4+2/8
|321 g
|3+5/8
|30 kg
|484 g
|5+4/8
|426 g
|4+6/8
|368 g
|4+1/8
|35 kg
|543 g
|6+1/8
|478 g
|5+3/8
|413 g
|4+5/8
|40 kg
|601 g
|6+6/8
|529 g
|6
|456 g
|5+1/8
|45 kg
|656 g
|7+3/8
|577 g
|6+4/8
|499 g
|5+5/8
|50 kg
|710 g
|8
|625 g
|7
|540 g
|6+1/8
|55 kg
|763 g
|8+5/8
|671 g
|7+4/8
|580 g
|6+4/8
|60 kg
|814 g
|9+1/8
|716 g
|8+1/8
|619 g
|7
|70 kg
|914 g
|10+2/8
|804 g
|9
|695 g
|7+7/8
|80 kg
|1010 g
|11+3/8
|889 g
|10
|768 g
|8+5/8