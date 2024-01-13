Skin Support

Dry food for Dog

Skin support dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support the skin function in the case of dermatosis and excessive loss of hair.

Sizes available

2kg

7kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Skin support

A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

