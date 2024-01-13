Urinary S/O
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
Idiopathic cystitis
Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, Urinary S/O Felin increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of Flutd are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.
Struvite dissolution
Urinary S/O Feline effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.
Low RSS
Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Urine Dilution
Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 225 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg - Technological additives: (acidity regulator) Sodium bisulfate: 0.5 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 10% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 1.8% - Crude fibres: 1% - Moisture: 80% - Taurine (total): 0.1% - Calcium: 0.22% - Phosphorus: 0.19% - Sodium: 0.3% - Magnesium: 0.012% - Potassium: 0.18% - Chloride: 0.42% - Sulfur: 0.17% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - DL Methionine: 0.03%.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Pouch
|(g)
|Pouch
|(g)
|Pouch
|2 kg
|170 g
|2
|140 g
|1+1/2
|110 g
|1+1/2
|2.5 kg
|195 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|130 g
|1+1/2
|3 kg
|225 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|150 g
|2
|3.5 kg
|250 g
|3
|210 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|4 kg
|275 g
|3
|230 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|4.5 kg
|300 g
|3+1/2
|250 g
|3
|200 g
|2+1/2
|5 kg
|320 g
|4
|270 g
|3
|215 g
|2+1/2
|5.5 kg
|345 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|230 g
|2+1/2
|6 kg
|365 g
|4+1/2
|305 g
|3+1/2
|245 g
|3
|6.5 kg
|390 g
|4+1/2
|325 g
|4
|260 g
|3
|7 kg
|410 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|275 g
|3
|7.5 kg
|430 g
|5
|360 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|8 kg
|450 g
|5+1/2
|375 g
|4+1/2
|300 g
|3+1/2
|8.5 kg
|470 g
|5+1/2
|390 g
|4+1/2
|315 g
|3+1/2
|9 kg
|490 g
|6
|410 g
|5
|325 g
|4
|9.5 kg
|510 g
|6
|425 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|10 kg
|530 g
|6
|440 g
|5
|350 g
|4