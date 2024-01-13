Growth is an essential stage in your puppy’s life, it’s the time of big changes and new discoveries. Because your puppy’s immune system is still developing gradually, a specially tailored diet will help your puppy get all the nutrients it needs to grow healthy and strong. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy food is suitable for puppies between 2 and 12 months old that will have a medium-sized adult weight between 11kg to 25kg. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy food contains an increased protein content to help support healthy, muscular, and skeletal growth during the relatively short growth period. Antioxidants are included to support your puppy’s natural defences which can be a particular challenge during this life stage. The combination of nutrients containing high quality prebiotics and protein in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy food helps to support and maintain your puppy’s general digestive health. A group of proteins (L.I.P.) known for their high digestibility have also been included for optimal digestive support.