Cardiac Canine

Cardiac is a complete diet for adult dogs to support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac disease. This diet contains a low level of sodium and increased Potassium.Recommended for (indications): -Congestive cardiac failure-HypertensionNot recommended for (contraindications): Pregnancy, Lactation, Growth, Hyponatraemia, Pancreatitis or a history ofpancreatitis-Hyperlipidaemia. Feeding Advice: the diet should be started from the onset of signs of cardiac disease. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use.