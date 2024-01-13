Cardiac Canine
Wet food for dogs
Cardiac is a complete diet for adult dogs to support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac disease. This diet contains a low level of sodium and increased Potassium.Recommended for (indications): -Congestive cardiac failure-HypertensionNot recommended for (contraindications): Pregnancy, Lactation, Growth, Hyponatraemia, Pancreatitis or a history ofpancreatitis-Hyperlipidaemia. Feeding Advice: the diet should be started from the onset of signs of cardiac disease. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use.
Sizes available
1 x 200g
1 x 410g
1 x 420g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Vascular support
Specific nutrients to help support the vascular system and help neutralise free radicals.
Cardiac support
Nutrients which contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.
Electrolyte balance
Potassium, magnesium and sodium content adapted to help support dogs with chronic heart insufficiency.
Low sodium
A low sodium intake is key to help support cardiac function in dogs with cardiac insufficiency.
|Can 410g
|-
|-
|-
|Dog 's weight (kg)
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|2
|170
|1/2
|150
|1/4
|129
|1/4
|4
|286
|3/4
|252
|1/2
|217
|1/2
|6
|388
|1
|341
|3/4
|295
|3/4
|8
|481
|1 1/4
|423
|1
|366
|1
|10
|569
|1 1/2
|500
|1 1/4
|432
|1
|15
|771
|2
|678
|1 3/4
|586
|1 1/2
|20
|956
|2 1/4
|842
|2
|727
|1 3/4
|25
|1 131
|2 3/4
|995
|2 1/2
|859
|2
|30
|1 296
|3 1/4
|1 141
|2 3/4
|985
|2 1/2
|35
|1 455
|3 1/2
|1 281
|3
|1 106
|2 3/4
|40
|1 609
|4
|1 416
|3 1/2
|1 223
|3
|45
|1 757
|4 1/4
|1 546
|3 3/4
|1 335
|3 1/4
|50
|1 902
|4 3/4
|1 673
|4
|1 445
|3 1/2
|60
|2 180
|5 1/4
|1 919
|4 3/4
|1 657
|4
|70
|2 447
|6
|2 154
|5 1/4
|1 860
|4 1/2
|80
|2 705
|6 1/2
|2 381
|5 3/4
|2 056
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Can 410g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's weight (kg)
|-
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Mix feeding ration table with Cardiac dry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Can (410g)+
|(g ) Dry
|(g ) Dry
|(g ) Dry
|-
|-
|2
|1/4
|20
|14
|8
|-
|-
|4
|1/4
|55
|45
|34
|-
|-
|6
|1/4
|85
|71
|57
|-
|-
|8
|1/2
|82
|65
|48
|-
|-
|10
|1/2
|109
|88
|68
|-
|-
|15
|1/2
|169
|141
|114
|-
|-
|20
|1
|163
|129
|95
|-
|-
|25
|1
|215
|175
|134
|-
|-
|30
|1
|264
|218
|172
|-
|-
|35
|1
|312
|260
|208
|-
|-
|40
|1
|358
|300
|242
|-
|-
|45
|1
|402
|339
|276
|-
|-
|50
|1
|445
|377
|309
|-
|-
|60
|1
|528
|450
|372
|-
|-
|70
|1
|608
|520
|433
|-
|-
|80
|1
|685
|588
|491
|-
|-