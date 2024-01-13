Mobility C2P+
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs with joint sensitivity
Sizes available
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Exclusive joint complex
Innovative synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen, and green tea polyphenols, known to support joints.
Scientifically proven
Appreciable improvement of dogs’ mobility and quality of life.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives (incl hydrolysed collagen 0.45%), cereals, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 200 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.27 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.1 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 22 mg, Sensory additives: turmeric (curcuma longa L.) extract: 580 mg, green tea extract (source of polyphenols: 228 mg): 290 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8% - Fat content: 5.7% - Crude ash: 1.3% - Crude fibres: 1% - Moisture: 78% - total omega3 fatty acids: 0.73% - total EPA: 0.33% - total vitamin E: 200 mg/Kg .
|Weight of dog
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|200g (1/2 can)
|176g (1/2 can)
|152g (1/2 can)
|3 kg
|271g (3/4 can)
|239g (1/2 can)
|206g (1/2 can)
|4 kg
|337g (3/4 can)
|296g (3/4 can)
|256g (3/4 can)
|5 kg
|398g (1 can)
|350g (1 can)
|303g (3/4 boite)
|6 kg
|456g (1+1/4 cans)
|402g (1 can)
|347g (3/4 can)
|7 kg
|512g (1+1/4 cans)
|451g (1+1/4 cans)
|389g (1 can)
|8 kg
|566g (1+1/2 cans)
|498g (1+1/4 cans)
|430g (1 can)
|9 kg
|619g (1+1/2 cans)
|544g (1+1/4 cans)
|470g (1+1/4 cans)
|10 kg
|669g (1+3/4 cans)
|589g (1+1/2 cans)
|509g (1+1/4 cans)
|15 kg
|907g (2+1/4 cans)
|798g (2 cans)
|690g (1+3/4 cans)
|20 kg
|1126g (2+3/4 cans)
|991g (2+1/2 cans)
|856g (2+1/4 cans)
|25 kg
|1331g (3 +1/4 cans)
|1171g (3 cans)
|1012g (2+1/2 cans)
|30 kg
|1526g (3+3/4 cans)
|1343g (3+1/4 cans)
|1160g (3 cans)
|35 kg
|1713g (4+1/4 cans)
|1507g (3+3/4 cans)
|1302g (3+1/4 cans)
|40 kg
|1894g (4 3/4 cans)
|1666g (4+1/4 cans)
|1439g (3+1/2 cans)