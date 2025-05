ИНФОРМАЦИЯ О ДИЕТИЧЕСКИХ ВЕТЕРИНАРНЫХ КОРМАХ ДЛЯ ДОМАШНИХ ЖИВОТНЫХ

ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC PUPPY dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Hydrolysed protein sources and selected carbohydrate sources. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed HYPOALLERGENIC PUPPY dry for 3 to 8 weeks: if signs of intolerance disappear this feed can be used initially up to one year.