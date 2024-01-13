Indoor Sterilised 7+ Morsels In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing. Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ in gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult indoor cat in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ in gravy is enriched with targeted nutrients, such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support your cat as it faces the first signs of ageing. Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA can help to support and maintain healthy joints and bones. Specific protein (L.I.Ps) has been selected for its high digestibility. Protein with high digestibility helps to reduce not only the quantity of your cat's stools, but the odour as well. This is not only good news for your cat, but for you too! What's more, thanks to an added phosphorus level, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ in gravy also supports renal health by helping to maintain proper kidney function for your cat. It's important that your mature cat gets nutrients that help to support a healthily functioning urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ in gravy is formulated to do just that. By helping to maintain urinary function, your cat can face the first signs of ageing comfortably. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ in gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

