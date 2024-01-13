Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Multifunction Urinary S/O + Calm

Dry food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

2kg

4kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Calming support

Contains hydrolysed casein (milk protein) and L-tryptophan to help manage exposure to increased environmental challenges.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve struvite stones.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight. Overweight is a risk factor for FLUTD.

