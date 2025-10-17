Renal Liquid Cat

PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is a nutritionally complete liquid formula designed for tube-feeding cats with renal insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is formulated with high quality proteins and a restricted phosphorus content to help support kidney function. Enriched with EPA, DHA, and a synergistic antioxidant complex, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid also helps to neutralise free radicals. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid has a high energy density, meeting your cat’s daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. Thanks to its adapted viscosity, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is ideal for easy tube feeding, regardless of the tube size.
BENEFITS
Renal dietary management
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate level of high-quality proteins to support renal function.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support cats with kidney disease requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
ADAPTED ENERGY (1Kcal ml)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Cat weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|Cat weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|2
|109
|5
|217
|2.5
|129
|6
|248
|3
|148
|7
|279
|3.5
|166
|8
|308
|4
|183
|9
|337
|4.5
|200
|10
|364