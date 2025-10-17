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Renal Liquid Cat
Renal Liquid Cat

Renal Liquid Cat

Liquid food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is a nutritionally complete liquid formula designed for tube-feeding cats with renal insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is formulated with high quality proteins and a restricted phosphorus content to help support kidney function. Enriched with EPA, DHA, and a synergistic antioxidant complex, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid also helps to neutralise free radicals. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid has a high energy density, meeting your cat’s daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. Thanks to its adapted viscosity, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Liquid is ideal for easy tube feeding, regardless of the tube size.

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BENEFITS

Renal dietary management

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate level of high-quality proteins to support renal function.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support cats with kidney disease requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

ADAPTED ENERGY (1Kcal ml)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
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