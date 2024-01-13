Maxi Adult Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Large breed adult dogs like yours require a diet that provides specific nutrients to support and maintain optimal health. Suitable for all large dogs between 15 months-8 years old that weigh between 26-44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy's exclusive formula contains high quality protein, selected for its very high digestibility. It also includes a well-balanced supply of dietary fibre. The specific formulation of these nutrients help to support good digestion, as well as a healthy balance of intestinal flora. Balanced intestinal flora ultimately contributes to a good quality of stool. Because large dogs tend to carry more body and muscle weight than smaller breeds, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy contains nutrients that help to support and maintain your dog's strong bones and healthy joints throughout its adult years. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids, such as EPA and DHA. These fatty acids help to maintain your dog's skin condition, contributing to its good health and nourishment. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

