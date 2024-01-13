Maxi Ageing 8+ Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

As your large dog begins to show signs of ageing, it's important to ensure it still has a complete and balanced diet, full of nutrients to support this stage of its life. Suitable for all large dogs over 8 years old that weigh between 26-44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your large adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy is developed to support healthy ageing in large breed dogs like yours. It's enriched with an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. It also contains EPA and DHA. EPA and DHA are Omega-3 fatty acids, these help to support your dog's bones and joints as it ages. Maintaining the health of your dog's bones and joints is essential at this stage of its life, particularly for large breed dogs as they have more bodyweight to support. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy contains very high quality protein - specifically chosen for its high digestibility. It also contains a balanced supply of dietary fibre to help maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

