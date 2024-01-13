Maxi Puppy Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

During your large-breed puppy's growth period, they need enough calories and the right nutrients for their developing skeletal, nervous and sensory systems. This can be a challenge for puppies of this size: because they are susceptible to bone and joint problems, high levels of calcium or vitamins can be harmful. As younger puppies gradually lose the '˜antibody shield' provided by their mother's colostrum, they also need optimal protein to build their own immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old large-breed puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that's perfect for large breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to help support the puppies' natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most discerning canine palate. This wet food offers your puppy a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy dry kibble diet. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time your large-breed puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your large-breed puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

