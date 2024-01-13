Multifunction Urinary S/O + Satiety
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
What is the right portion?
3.5kg
9kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Satietogenic effect
Contains a special blend of fibres which have a satiating effect on dogs.
High protein
A high protein content (111 g/1000 kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass throughout the weight loss period.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, cellulose powder, wheat gluten*, tapioca, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, chicory pulp, maize, animal fats, maize gluten, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fatty acid salt, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten.
Additives (per kg)**: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.1 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 137 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg. Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (0.5%) - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 30% - Fat content: 9.5% - Crude ash: 7.1% - Crude fibres: 16.4% - Calcium: 0.86% - Phosphorus: 0.69% - Sodium: 0.95% - Magnesium: 0.06% - Potassium: 0.8% - Chloride: 1.75% - Sulphur: 0.6%
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Ideal weight
|Start
|4 weeks after
|kg
|g
|g
|2
|44
|37
|6
|99
|85
|10
|146
|125
|15
|198
|169
|20
|245
|210
|25
|290
|249
|30
|332
|285
|35
|373
|320
|40
|413
|354
|50
|488
|418