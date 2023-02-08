Further reading - Kitten immunity

Luckily, the system is well thought. It’s a network of organs, white blood cells, proteins (antibodies) and chemicals thatconstantly guard against bacteria, infections, viruses, parasites and harmful agents. It’s one of their most important defences against health conditions, especially in their early days of development, when they are still really fragile.

Adult cat’s immune system is much stronger than the oneof akitten, that’s why the latest sometimes needsspecial support. The reason being thatyour kitten primarily gets their immunity from their mother’s colostrum (mother’s first milk) which serves to pass on some of the mother’s immune protection to the litter right after they’re born. Now this explainswhyit’s criticalthat a kitten starts suckling correctly immediately after birth.