Adult Instinctive Loaf In Sauce Canned Cat Food

For indoor cats, a lifestyle full of napping, grazing, and grooming often leads to higher-than-healthy body weight, and digestion issues. Royal Canin Adult Instinctive Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is a carefully formulated diet made with the 100% complete and balanced nutrition your cat needs to reach their full potential. It’s the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. The result? An empty cat bowl and weight control. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.

