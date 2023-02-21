Adult Instinctive Loaf In Sauce Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

1 x 5.1oz

24 x 5.1oz

Instinctively preferred

Adult Instinctive™ features a proven Macro Nutrient profile that is preferred by adult cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.

Mineral balance

Formulated with of a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

For indoor cats, a lifestyle full of napping, grazing, and grooming often leads to higher-than-healthy body weight, and digestion issues. Royal Canin Adult Instinctive Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is a carefully formulated diet made with the 100% complete and balanced nutrition your cat needs to reach their full potential. It’s the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. The result? An empty cat bowl and weight control. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.

