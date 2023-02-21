Adult Instinctive Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

Adult Instinctive Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Feline Health Cat Instinctive Loaf in Sauce is canned wet cat food for cats 1-7 years old

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

24 x 3oz

Find a local retailer

PICKY EATERS

An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates satisfies even the pickiest eaters

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals provides optimal cat health and wellness

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Ideal ratio of proteins, fat, and carbohydrates for low-activity cats helps control weight gain

This diet contains 805 kcal ME/kg; 68 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.9%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, brewers rice flour, gelatin, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, hydrolyzed chicken liver, pork plasma, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, fish oil, natural flavors, carob bean gum, guar gum, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].

PRODUCT DETAILS

For indoor cats, a lifestyle full of napping, grazing, and grooming often leads to higher-than-healthy body weight, and digestion issues. Royal Canin Adult Instinctive Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is a carefully formulated diet made with the 100% complete and balanced nutrition your cat needs to reach their full potential. It’s the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. The result? An empty cat bowl and weight control. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025