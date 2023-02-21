Adult Instinctive Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Health Cat Instinctive Loaf in Sauce is canned wet cat food for cats 1-7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
24 x 3oz
PICKY EATERS
An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates satisfies even the pickiest eaters
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals provides optimal cat health and wellness
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Ideal ratio of proteins, fat, and carbohydrates for low-activity cats helps control weight gain
PRODUCT DETAILS
For indoor cats, a lifestyle full of napping, grazing, and grooming often leads to higher-than-healthy body weight, and digestion issues. Royal Canin Adult Instinctive Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is a carefully formulated diet made with the 100% complete and balanced nutrition your cat needs to reach their full potential. It’s the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. The result? An empty cat bowl and weight control. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.