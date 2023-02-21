Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Adult Cat Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy is a wet food for adult cats 1 year and older

Existing formats

1 x 85g

Instinctively preferred

Adult instinctive™ features a proven Macro Nutrient profile that is preferred by adult cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.

Mineral balance

Formulated with of a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

Calorie content: This diet contains 777 kcal ME/kg; 66 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 10.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.9%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 81.5%.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, salmon, wheat flour, wheat gluten, gelatin, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, modified corn starch, calcium sulfate, guar gum, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, carrageenan, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], choline chloride.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Adult Instinctive thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

Mixed Feeding

Weight Pouches / Day Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4 lb (2 kg) 1 Pouch 1/8 cup (6 g) 1/8 cup (12 g) 1/4 cup (19 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 1 Pouch 1/8 cup (15 g) 1/4 cup (23 g) 3/8 cup (32 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 1 Pouch 1/4 cup (23 g) 3/8 cup (33 g) 1/2 cup (44 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 Pouch 3/8 cup (30 g) 1/2 cup (43 g) 5/8 cup (55 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 Pouch 3/8 cup (37 g) 1/2 cup (51 g) 3/4 cup (66 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 Pouch 1/2 cup (44 g) 5/8 cup (60 g) 7/8 cup (75 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 Pouch 1/2 cup (50 g) 3/4 cup (67 g) 7/8 cup (85 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 Pouch 5/8 cup (56 g) 7/8 cup (75 g) 1 cup (94 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 Pouch 5/8 cup (62 g) 7/8 cup (83 g) 1 1/8 cups (103 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor cats tend to spend the majority of their days enjoying a life of leisure—whether napping, grooming, or grazing. But all that leisure time can result in extra pounds or digestive issues—and some less-than-ideal odors in their litter box. Royal Canin can help: Our wet cat food is targeted nutrition made for those lovable housecats to live a magnificent life. Royal Canin Adult Cat Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy soft cat food is formulated with the balanced nutrition your pet needs for optimal cat health. This formula comes in a convenient pouch and features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates—in a thin, meaty texture your cat will love. The result? A satisfied cat with the support they need to maintain an ideal weight. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health. Mix with a Royal Canin Indoor Adult dry cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

