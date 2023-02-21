Aging 12+ Loaf in Sauce
Complete and balanced nutrition for senior cats over 12 years old
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
AGING 12+ features a proven Macro Nutrient Profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.
BALANCED NUTRIENTS
AGING 12+ is formulated with a controlled phosphorus content to help support healthy aging.
JOINT HEALTH
Helps maintain healthy joints with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, hydrolyzed chicken liver, vegetable oil, egg product, fish oil, calcium sulfate, pork plasma, calcium carbonate, carrageenan, guar gum, taurine, potassium chloride, salt, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, potassium phosphate, L-tryptophan, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), choline chloride, chondroitin sulfate, magnesium oxide.
Crude Protein (min.)8.5%, Crude Fat (min.)2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.4%, Moisture (max.)82.0%, Glucosamine* (min.)140 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.)16 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 844 kcal ME/kg; 122 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION AGING 12+ loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.