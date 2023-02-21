Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

1 x 85g

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile. Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by aging cats.

Aging 12+ is formulated with a controlled phosphorous content to help support healthy aging.

Helps maintain healthy joints with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).

Calorie content: This diet contains 834 kcal ME/kg; 71 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 82.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 160 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 18 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Complete and balanced nutrition for senior cats over 12 years old.
Feline Health Nutrition Ageing 12+ thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

Royal Canin Adult 12+ Years Thin Slices in Gravy is a carefully formulated wet cat food made with the balanced nutrition your senior cat—12 years and older—needs for optimum feline health. Our formula features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for healthy aging. Adapted phosphorus levels support kidney health. And highly digestible proteins support healthy digestion. The result? It makes all the difference in your senior cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.

