Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Existing formats
1 x 85g
Instinctively preferred
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile. Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by aging cats.
Balanced nutrients
Aging 12+ is formulated with a controlled phosphorous content to help support healthy aging.
Joint health
Helps maintain healthy joints with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Adult 12+ Years Thin Slices in Gravy is a carefully formulated wet cat food made with the balanced nutrition your senior cat—12 years and older—needs for optimum feline health. Our formula features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for healthy aging. Adapted phosphorus levels support kidney health. And highly digestible proteins support healthy digestion. The result? It makes all the difference in your senior cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.