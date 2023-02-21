Aging Spayed / Neutered 12+ Dry Cat Food

Aging Spayed / Neutered 12+ Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered 12+ Dry Cat Food is formulated to help maintain a healthy weight in senior cats 12 years and older

Sizes available

7lb

Find a retailer

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Mature cat food helps maintain healthy weight in older fixed cats that have reduced activity levels

HEALTHY AGING

A healthy aging complex and balanced vitamins and minerals meet neutered or spayed cats’ dietary needs

KIDNEY HEALTH

Specific phosphorus levels promote renal health

COMPLETE AND BALANCED

Dry cat kibble is 100% complete and balanced cat nutrition and the perfect complement to Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered Wet Cat Food

Calorie content: This diet contains 3687 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 347 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 17.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.48%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.6%, L-carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg, Lycopene* (min.) 7 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 680 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 70 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Corn, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, wheat, chicken fat, chicken meal, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried chicory root, soy protein isolate, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, grain distillers dried yeast, dried tomato pomace, calcium carbonate, taurine, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, potassium citrate, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, L-tryptophan, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, L-lysine, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Cat Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 3/8 cup (35 g) 1/2 cup (44 g) 5/8 cup (53 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 1/2 cup (43 g) 5/8 cup (54 g) 3/4 cup (65 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1/2 cup (50 g) 5/8 cup (63 g) 3/4 cup (76 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 5/8 cup (57 g) 3/4 cup (72 g) 7/8 cup (86 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 5/8 cup (64 g) 7/8 cup (80 g) 1 cup (96 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 3/4 cup (70 g) 1 cup (88 g) 1 1/8 cups (106 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 7/8 cup (77 g) 1 cup (96 g) 1 1/4 cups (115 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Does your senior cat meow for more even after they've emptied their bowl? They may not be feeling full. That’s because of a common hormonal change that happens after a cat is spayed or neutered, causing a spike in hunger and decline in energy needs. This change lasts long into their senior years, and could lead to your cat putting on excess pounds. Royal Canin Aging Spayed / Neutered 12+ Dry Cat Food is specifically made for the unique nutritional needs of your senior cat. This formula is designed with an exclusive blend of antioxidants, including lycopene and omega-3 fatty acids, to support your beloved senior kitty as they age. Moderate levels of fat content help maintain an ideal weight. And adapted phosphorus levels help support kidney health. Try pairing with Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered wet cat food for a meal your cat will love.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025