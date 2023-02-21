American Shorthair Adult

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin American Shorthair Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of this purebred cat 1 year and older

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Precise levels of fats, fibers, and proteins help control weight

SKIN AND COAT

Breed-specific nutrients help promote healthy skin and a healthy coat, keeping it shiny and bright

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support digestive health

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Unique kibble shape designed for an American Shorthair's jaw helps support oral care

Calorie content: This diet contains 3656 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 333 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.8%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Methionine-cystine (min.) 1.05%, Pantothenic acid (min.) 72 mg/kg, Niacin (min.) 237 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.3%,Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.5%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, wheat, natural flavors (Only for mexico: including yeast and poultry), rice hulls, pea fiber, dried chicory root, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, salt, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, taurine, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Cat Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1/4 cup (33 g) 3/8 cup (42 g) 1/2 cup (50 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/8 cup (41 g) 1/2 cup (51 g) 5/8 cup (62 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1/2 cup (48 g) 1/2 cup (60 g) 5/8 cup (72 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1/2 cup (55 g) 5/8 cup (69 g) 3/4 cup (82 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 5/8 cup (61 g) 3/4 cup (76 g) 7/8 cup (92 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows that what makes your American Shorthair cat magnificent is in the details. These affectionate, easygoing cats come in an array of gorgeous colors and love a good play session as much as they love a good nap. It takes the right diet to support digestive issues, keep them at a healthy weight, and maintain their signature coat’s luster and shine. That’s why Royal Canin created American Shorthair dry cat food. This tailor-made and exclusive breed-specific diet helps ensure your American Shorthair cat stays their most magnificent self. The right balance of fiber, fats, and proteins helps control weight gain. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their coat a luxurious shine. And the crescent-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for your American Shorthair’s shortened muzzle to encourage chewing and help support good oral health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet food for a meal that’s sure to please.

