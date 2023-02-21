American Shorthair Adult
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin American Shorthair Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of this purebred cat 1 year and older
Sizes available
5.5lb
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Precise levels of fats, fibers, and proteins help control weight
SKIN AND COAT
Breed-specific nutrients help promote healthy skin and a healthy coat, keeping it shiny and bright
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support digestive health
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Unique kibble shape designed for an American Shorthair's jaw helps support oral care
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4 cup (33 g)
|3/8 cup (42 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (48 g)
|1/2 cup (60 g)
|5/8 cup (72 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|5/8 cup (69 g)
|3/4 cup (82 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|3/4 cup (76 g)
|7/8 cup (92 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows that what makes your American Shorthair cat magnificent is in the details. These affectionate, easygoing cats come in an array of gorgeous colors and love a good play session as much as they love a good nap. It takes the right diet to support digestive issues, keep them at a healthy weight, and maintain their signature coat’s luster and shine. That’s why Royal Canin created American Shorthair dry cat food. This tailor-made and exclusive breed-specific diet helps ensure your American Shorthair cat stays their most magnificent self. The right balance of fiber, fats, and proteins helps control weight gain. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their coat a luxurious shine. And the crescent-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for your American Shorthair’s shortened muzzle to encourage chewing and help support good oral health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet food for a meal that’s sure to please.