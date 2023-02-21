APPETITE CONTROL CARE

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered dry adult cat food is formulated to help maintain a healthy weight in cats 1-7 years old

Sizes available

1.7lb

6lb

3lb

14lb

PROVEN RESULTS

83% of owners would recommend* the ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study.

APPETITE CONTROL

Some cats’ appetites are difficult to satisfy. ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry formula can help reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific blend of fibers to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Cats that beg can have a tendency to gain weight. This formula is crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. Contains L-carnitine, involved with fat metabolism.

SUITABLE FOR SPAYED AND NEUTERED ADULT CATS

ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE Formula crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content that helps your cat stay fit.

Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats to help control begging behaviors.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3302 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 284 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 10.8%, Moisture (max.) 7.5%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: chicken meal, pea fiber, corn, wheat gluten, wheat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, brewers rice, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, sodium pyrophosphate, fish oil, calcium sulfate, choline chloride, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, salt, rice flour, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, DL-methionine, monosodium phosphate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

