APPETITE CONTROL CARE
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered dry adult cat food is formulated to help maintain a healthy weight in cats 1-7 years old
Sizes available
1.7lb
6lb
3lb
14lb
PROVEN RESULTS
83% of owners would recommend* the ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study.
APPETITE CONTROL
Some cats’ appetites are difficult to satisfy. ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry formula can help reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific blend of fibers to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Cats that beg can have a tendency to gain weight. This formula is crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. Contains L-carnitine, involved with fat metabolism.
SUITABLE FOR SPAYED AND NEUTERED ADULT CATS
ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE Formula crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content that helps your cat stay fit.