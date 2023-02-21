APPETITE CONTROL CARE thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
1 x 85g
12 x 3oz
PROVEN RESULTS
83% of owners would recommend* the ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study.
APPETITE CONTROL
ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE is a complete nutrition that can be used long-term to help reduce the feeling of hunger, with several actions: - Ideal fibre blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein and fat levels for healthy weight maintenance. - Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in fat metabolism.
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Delicious, hunger-satisfying thin slices in gravy provide highly digestible proteins for optimal digestive health
BALANCED NUTRITION
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats to help control begging behaviors and is suitable for spayed or neutered adult cats.
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats to help control begging behaviors; recommended by 83% of cat owners
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 652 kcal ME/kg ; 55 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 6.2%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.4%, Crude Fat (max.) 4.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.8%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 25 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, pork liver, chicken, pork by-products, brewers rice flour, chicken by-products, chicken liver, pork plasma, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, glycine, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium sulfate, guar gum, natural flavors, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].