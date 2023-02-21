Digest Sensitive Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Cats can be very good at hiding digestive upsets. However, you can find clues in their litter box. Lots of stinky stools could mean your cat has a sensitive stomach and digestive tract. And regular regurgitation may indicate a more serious issue, so you should consult your veterinarian. Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is formulated to provide digestive support for your adult cat with a sensitive tummy. Highly digestible proteins promote digestive health and a balanced intestinal tract so that your cat enjoys their food comfortably. The high-protein formula also helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a uniquely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals promotes your pet’s overall physical health and wellness. Try pairing with Royal Canin Digestive Care dry cat food for a meal your cat will love.

