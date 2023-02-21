Hair & Skin Care Loaf In Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Sizes available
1 x 85g
24 x 3oz
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE ITCHY SKIN OR A POOR COAT CONDITION?
The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study.
HEALTHY SKIN & SHINY COAT
Formulated to care for your cat's skin and help her maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. To help support and nourish her skin, this formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA and DHA. This formula also contains an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify her beautiful coat color.