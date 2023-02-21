HAIR & SKIN CARE thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 3oz

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry and wet formulas after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study.

Does your cat have itchy skin and a poor coat condition?

The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.

SKIN & COAT CARE PROGRAM

1. Try ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry food as the perfect complement to this wet formula. 2. You can help protect your cat's skin by keeping her bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. 3. Brush your cat routinely to remove excess hair and irritants and always use cat-friendly products when grooming. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 900 kcal ME/kg; 77 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.7%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, wheat gluten, wheat flour, pork plasma, gelatin, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, glycine, fish oil, modified corn starch, calcium sulfate, natural flavors, rice flour, potassium chloride, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, taurine, citric acid, vitamins [niacin supplement, DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], carrageenan, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].

