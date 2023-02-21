Indoor 7+ Dry Cat Food

Royal Canin Feline Health Indoor 7+ dry cat food is scientifically formulated for healthy aging cats 7 years and older

Existing formats

2.5lb

Renal health

A decline in kidney function is common after 7 years of age. Indoor 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.

Stool odor reduction

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odor of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Vitality complex

To help cats face the first signs of aging and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including vitamin C, EPA and DHA.

Calorie content: this diet contains 3587 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 308 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 27.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.5%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.16%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Phosphorus (min) 0.49%, Glucosamine* (min.) 340 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: corn, barley, wheat, chicken meal, corn gluten meal, soy protein isolate, natural flavors, chicken fat, wheat gluten, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, pea fiber, fish oil, calcium sulfate, rice hulls, grain distillers dried yeast, potassium chloride, egg product, psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, sodium bisulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, DL-methionine, potassium citrate, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, copper proteinate, sodium selenite], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for mature cats (from 7 to 12 years old) living indoors.
Feline Health Nutrition Indoor 7+ is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profile for maintenance.
Cat Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 3/8 cup (36 g) 1/2 cup (45 g) 5/8 cup (54 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 1/2 cup (44 g) 5/8 cup (55 g) 3/4 cup (66g)
11 lb (5 kg) 5/8 cup (51 g) 3/4 cup (64 g) 7/8 cup (77g)
13 lb (6 kg) 5/8 cup (59 g) 7/8 cup (73 g) 1 cup (88 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 3/4 cup (65 g) 1 cup (82 g) 1 1/8 cups (98g)
18 lb (8 kg) 7/8 cup (72 g) 1 cup (90 g) 1 1/4 cups (108g)
20 lb (9 kg) 7/8 cup (78 g) 1 1/8 cups (98 g) 1 3/8 cups (117 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Mature cats face a unique set of health challenges. Fewer playtime sessions can mean lower muscle mass. An older cat may have difficulty eating due to dental problems or a declining sense of smell and taste. And with a long life full of napping, grazing, and grooming, mature cats often have higher-than-healthy body weights and foul-smelling stool odor. What your cat eats can make all the difference. Royal Canin Indoor 7+ dry cat food is formulated with key nutrients needed for your cat's (7 years and older) relaxed lifestyle: A vitality complex of added vitamin C, EPA, and DHA for staying active and strong. Adapted phosphorus levels to help support renal health. Highly digestible proteins for digestive health and to help reduce litter box odors. Softer, square kibble texture for easy chewing. For variety, complement this dry kibble with our Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet cat food.

