PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Indoor 7+ Morsels in Gravy canned cat food is formulated to promote healthy aging for cats over 7 years old as they enter their senior years. This formula includes a synergistic antioxidant blend, EPA and DHA, and adapted phosphorous levels to support kidney health in aging cats. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our feline health formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

