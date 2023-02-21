Indoor 7+ Morsels in Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Indoor 7+ Morsels in Gravy Can is a complete and balanced wet food specifically for healthy cats over 7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
Approved by indoor cats and their owners
Instinctively preferred
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
Suitable for spayed & neutered cats
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of aging, this formula includes synergistic antioxidants (including Vitamin C & E), EPA and DHA, along with adapted phosphorus level to support kidney health.
Wet Feeding
|Weight
|Ideal Weight
|Overweight
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (195 g)
|1 3/4 cans (155 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|2 1/2 cans (215 g)
|2 cans (175 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 3/4 cans (240 g)
|2 1/4 cans (190 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|3 cans (260 g)
|2 1/2 cans (205 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|3 1/4 cans (280 g)
|2 3/4 cans (225 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|3 1/2 cans (300 g)
|2 3/4 cans (240 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3 3/4 cans (320 g)
|3 cans (255 g)
Mixed Feeding
Mix with Royal Canin® Feline Health Nutrition™ Indoor 7+ Dry Cat Food
|Weight
|Cans per Day
|Ideal Weight
|Overweight
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|1/4 cup (16 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/4 cup (20 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (35 g)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|1
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|3/8 cup (28 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|1
|5/8 cup (49 g)
|3/8 cup (35 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|1/2 cup (39 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Indoor 7+ Morsels in Gravy canned cat food is formulated to promote healthy aging for cats over 7 years old as they enter their senior years. This formula includes a synergistic antioxidant blend, EPA and DHA, and adapted phosphorous levels to support kidney health in aging cats. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our feline health formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)