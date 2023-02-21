Indoor 7+ Morsels in Gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Indoor 7+ Morsels in Gravy Can is a complete and balanced wet food specifically for healthy cats over 7 years old

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

Approved by indoor cats and their owners

Instinctively preferred

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.

Suitable for spayed & neutered cats

Vitality complex

To help cats face the first signs of aging, this formula includes synergistic antioxidants (including Vitamin C & E), EPA and DHA, along with adapted phosphorus level to support kidney health.

Calorie content: this diet contains 766 kcal ME/kg; 65 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis : Crude Protein (min.) 8.9%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.05%, Phosphorus (max.)0.24%, Vitamin E (min.) 64.1 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 29.5 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 90 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken, wheat flour, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, pork digest, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, natural flavors, modified corn starch, fish oil, guar gum, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, taurine, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], carrageenan, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], chondroitin sulfate.

Wet Feeding

Weight Ideal Weight Overweight
6.6 lb (3 kg) 2 1/4 cans (195 g) 1 3/4 cans (155 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 2 1/2 cans (215 g) 2 cans (175 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 2 3/4 cans (240 g) 2 1/4 cans (190 g)
9.9 lb (4.5 kg) 3 cans (260 g) 2 1/2 cans (205 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 3 1/4 cans (280 g) 2 3/4 cans (225 g)
12 lb (5.5 kg) 3 1/2 cans (300 g) 2 3/4 cans (240 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 3 3/4 cans (320 g) 3 cans (255 g)

Mixed Feeding

Mix with Royal Canin® Feline Health Nutrition™ Indoor 7+ Dry Cat Food

Weight Cans per Day Ideal Weight Overweight
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1 1/4 cup (25 g) 1/4 cup (16 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 1 3/8 cup (30 g) 1/4 cup (20 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 1 3/8 cup (35 g) 1/4 cup (24 g)
9.9 lb (4.5 kg) 1 1/2 cup (40 g) 3/8 cup (28 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 1/2 cup (45 g) 3/8 cup (32 g)
12 lb (5.5 kg) 1 5/8 cup (49 g) 3/8 cup (35 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 5/8 cup (54 g) 1/2 cup (39 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Indoor 7+ Morsels in Gravy canned cat food is formulated to promote healthy aging for cats over 7 years old as they enter their senior years. This formula includes a synergistic antioxidant blend, EPA and DHA, and adapted phosphorous levels to support kidney health in aging cats. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our feline health formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

