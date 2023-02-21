Indoor Adult Morsels in Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Indoor Morsels in Gravy is soft cat food formulated for indoor cats 1-7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 3oz
SUPPORTS INDOOR LIFESTYLE
Food for indoor cats formulated to support a cat’s digestive health with highly digestible proteins for optimal stool quality; suitable for spayed and neutered cats
OPTIMAL HEALTH & WELL-BEING
Indoor cat food with a precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal cat health and wellness
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
This morsels in gravy cat food satisfies even the pickiest eaters with an instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates
Wet Feeding
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|2 can (160 g)
|2 1/4 can (200 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|2 can (175 g)
|2 1/2 can (220 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 1/4 can (195 g)
|3 can (245 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|2 1/2 can (210 g)
|3 can (265 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 3/4 can (225 g)
|3 1/4 can (285 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|3 can (245 g)
|3 1/2 can (305 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3 can (260 g)
|3 3/4 can (325 g)
Mixed Feeding
Mix with Royal Canin® Feline Health Nutrition™ Indoor Dry Cat Food
|Weight
|Cans per Day
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1
|1/8 cup (17 g)
|1/4 cup (26 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (21 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (29 g)
|1/2 cup (41 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (33 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (40 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Indoor Morsels in Gravy Adult Cat Food is optimized for your cat's indoor lifestyle to help them thrive. It has highly digestible proteins for healthy stools, and a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness. Plus, this gravy cat food features a highly palatable morsels in gravy texture and is suitable for spayed and neutered cats.