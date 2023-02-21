Indoor Adult Morsels in Gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Indoor Morsels in Gravy is soft cat food formulated for indoor cats 1-7 years old

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 3oz

SUPPORTS INDOOR LIFESTYLE

Food for indoor cats formulated to support a cat’s digestive health with highly digestible proteins for optimal stool quality; suitable for spayed and neutered cats

OPTIMAL HEALTH & WELL-BEING

Indoor cat food with a precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal cat health and wellness

INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

This morsels in gravy cat food satisfies even the pickiest eaters with an instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates

Calorie content: This diet contains 763 kcal ME/kg; 65 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.1%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 83.0%.
Ingredients: water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, salmon, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, pork digest, vegetable oil, natural flavors, wheat gluten, modified corn starch, calcium carbonate, guar gum, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, fish oil, potassium chloride, taurine, carrageenan, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement].

Wet Feeding

Weight Low Activity Normal Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 2 can (160 g) 2 1/4 can (200 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 2 can (175 g) 2 1/2 can (220 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 2 1/4 can (195 g) 3 can (245 g)
9.9 lb (4.5 kg) 2 1/2 can (210 g) 3 can (265 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 2 3/4 can (225 g) 3 1/4 can (285 g)
12 lb (5.5 kg) 3 can (245 g) 3 1/2 can (305 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 3 can (260 g) 3 3/4 can (325 g)

Mixed Feeding

Mix with Royal Canin® Feline Health Nutrition™ Indoor Dry Cat Food

Weight Cans per Day Low Activity Normal Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1 1/8 cup (17 g) 1/4 cup (26 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 1 1/4 cup (21 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 1 1/4 cup (25 g) 3/8 cup (36 g)
9.9 lb (4.5 kg) 1 3/8 cup (29 g) 1/2 cup (41 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 3/8 cup (33 g) 1/2 cup (46 g)
12 lb (5.5 kg) 1 3/8 cup (36 g) 1/2 cup (50 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 3/8 cup (40 g) 5/8 cup (55 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Indoor Morsels in Gravy Adult Cat Food is optimized for your cat's indoor lifestyle to help them thrive. It has highly digestible proteins for healthy stools, and a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness. Plus, this gravy cat food features a highly palatable morsels in gravy texture and is suitable for spayed and neutered cats.

product details accompanying image

