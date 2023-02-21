Instinctive 7+ Thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Instinctive 7+ Years Thin Slices in Gravy is wet cat food for mature cats 7-12 years old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
INDOOR SENIOR CATS
An exclusive antioxidant complex scientifically tailored to support cat health for senior indoor cats
PICKY EATERS
An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates satisfies even the pickiest eaters
KIDNEY HEALTH
Adapted phosphorus levels help support renal health
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Instinctive 7+ Thin Slices in Gravy is formulated for mature cats, 7 to 12 years old, and made with the balanced nutrition your senior cat needs for optimum feline health. Our formula features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for healthy aging. Adapted phosphorus levels support kidney health. And highly digestible proteins for healthy digestion. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.