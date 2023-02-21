PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Instinctive 7+ Thin Slices in Gravy is formulated for mature cats, 7 to 12 years old, and made with the balanced nutrition your senior cat needs for optimum feline health. Our formula features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for healthy aging. Adapted phosphorus levels support kidney health. And highly digestible proteins for healthy digestion. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.

