Intense Beauty Pouch Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Intense Beauty Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is targeted nutrition for adult cats 1 year and older
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
Coat shine
Formulated with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a beautiful coat.
Mineral balance
Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.
Weight maintenance
Helps maintain ideal weight.
Mixed Feeding
|Weight
|Pouches / Day
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|7 lb (3 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/8 cup (13 g)
|1/4 cup (22 g)
|1/4 cup (31 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/4 cup (21 g)
|1/4 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (43 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/4 cup (28 g)
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (54 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 Pouch
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|5/8 cup (65 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 Pouch
|3/8 cup (42 g)
|1/2 cup (59 g)
|3/4 cup (75 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/2 cup (49 g)
|5/8 cup (67 g)
|3/4 cup (85 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (75 g)
|7/8 cup (94 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 Pouch
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|3/4 cup (82 g)
|1 cup (103 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your cat has it all: a shiny coat, a sleek physique, and a charming personality. But beauty starts within, and the right diet can make all the difference in your cat’s health—inside and out. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is complete and balanced nutrition to support your adult cat’s natural beauty. This exclusive soft cat food comes in a convenient pouch and is formulated with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support your cat’s soft and shiny coat. This formula helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a precise balance of vitamins and minerals supports optimal health and wellness, keeping your cat beautiful on the inside and out. Mix with a Royal Canin Hair and Skin dry cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.