Intense Beauty Pouch Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Intense Beauty Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is targeted nutrition for adult cats 1 year and older

1 x 3oz

Coat shine

Formulated with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a beautiful coat.

Mineral balance

Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

Calorie content: This diet contains 871 kcal ME/kg; 74 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis : Crude Protein (min.) 10.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 80%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 0.6%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.11%.*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, salmon meal, pork liver, pork plasma, natural flavors, pork digest, wheat gluten, wheat flour, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, carrageenan, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [niacin supplement, cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), D-calcium pantothenate, DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], caramel, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, calcium iodate, copper proteinate, manganese proteinate], BHA, propyl gallate

Mixed Feeding

Weight Pouches / Day Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
7 lb (3 kg) 1 Pouch 1/8 cup (13 g) 1/4 cup (22 g) 1/4 cup (31 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 1 Pouch 1/4 cup (21 g) 1/4 cup (32 g) 3/8 cup (43 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 Pouch 1/4 cup (28 g) 3/8 cup (41 g) 1/2 cup (54 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 Pouch 3/8 cup (36 g) 1/2 cup (50 g) 5/8 cup (65 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 Pouch 3/8 cup (42 g) 1/2 cup (59 g) 3/4 cup (75 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 Pouch 1/2 cup (49 g) 5/8 cup (67 g) 3/4 cup (85 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 Pouch 1/2 cup (55 g) 3/4 cup (75 g) 7/8 cup (94 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 Pouch 5/8 cup (61 g) 3/4 cup (82 g) 1 cup (103 g)

Your cat has it all: a shiny coat, a sleek physique, and a charming personality. But beauty starts within, and the right diet can make all the difference in your cat’s health—inside and out. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is complete and balanced nutrition to support your adult cat’s natural beauty. This exclusive soft cat food comes in a convenient pouch and is formulated with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support your cat’s soft and shiny coat. This formula helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a precise balance of vitamins and minerals supports optimal health and wellness, keeping your cat beautiful on the inside and out. Mix with a Royal Canin Hair and Skin dry cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

