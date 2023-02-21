KITTEN loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the last stage of growth (up to 12 months old)
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
12 x 3oz
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 914 kcal ME/kg; 78 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 10.8%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 77 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 38 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, chicken liver, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, natural flavors, glycine, powdered cellulose, calcium carbonate, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast, carrageenan, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, potassium chloride, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, citric acid, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, carotene.