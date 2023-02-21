Kitten Spayed / Neutered Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Kitten Dry Food is precisely formulated for kittens up to 12 months old after surgery

Digestive health

During the growth period, the kitten's digestive system is not yet fully developed.  A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and specific fibers (including psyllium and prebiotics) promotes a balance in the intestinal flora and contributes to good stool quality *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Growth & weight control

After neutering, the kitten's energy needs changes and the risk of becoming overweight increases. This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain and optimal levels of protein, calcium, and phosphorus to support a healthy growth.

Immune system support

As your kitten grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Kitten Spayed/Neutered helps support your kitten’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

L.I.P.*

L.I.P. digestive science innovation . Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: this diet contains 3274 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 282 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 12.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Calcium (min.) 0.95%, Phosphorus (min.) 1.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, powdered cellulose, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, pea fiber, natural flavors, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, grain distillers dried yeast, sodium pyrophosphate, fish oil, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), choline chloride, salt, monosodium phosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium carbonate, taurine, L-lysine, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for spayed /neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old).
Feline Health Nutrition (TM) Kitten Spayed/Neutered is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth.
Age of Kitten Weight Target Weight - 6.6 lb (3 kg) -Cups/Day Target Weight - 11 lb (5 kg) - Cups/Day
2 months 1.8 - 2.6 lb (0.8 - 1.2 kg) 5/8 cup (49 g) 3/4 cup (65 g)
4 months 4.0 - 6.2 lb (1.8 - 2.8 kg) 3/4 cup (67 g) 1 1/8 cups (93 g)
6 months 5.3 - 8.6 lb (2.4 - 3.9 kg) 3/4 cup (67 g) 1 1/8 cups (94 g)
7 months 5.3 - 8.6 lb (2.4 - 3.9 kg) 3/4 cup (64 g) 1 cup (90 g)
8 months 6.0 - 8.8 lb (2.7 - 4 kg) 3/4 cup (61 g) 1 cup (85 g)
9 months 6.4 - 11 lb (2.9 - 5 kg) 5/8 cup (57 g) 7/8 cup (81 g)
10 months 6.4 - 11 lb (2.9 - 5 kg) 5/8 cup (54 g) 7/8 cup (77 g)
11 months 6.4 - 11 lb (2.9 - 5 kg) 5/8 cup (51 g) 7/8 cup (73 g)
12 months 6.4 - 11 lb (2.9 - 5 kg) 5/8 cup (49 g) 7/8 cup (71 g)

Spaying or neutering leaves a lasting impact on a young kitten’s health and weight. Hormone changes lessen energy needs, while giving them a giant appetite. This risky combo means it can be hard to control their weight gain. That’s why it’s critical to give your kitten the right diet from the start. Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Dry Kitten Food contains a precise blend of essential nutrients your kitten needs after surgery to keep a healthy body weight and growth rate. With optimal levels of fat, plus a mix of digestible proteins, vitamins, and minerals, this kitten food supports growing muscles and bones without putting on the pounds. The small, x-shaped kibble is easy to pick up and chew, even as new teeth grow in. And because your kitten's immune system is still developing, this diet contains an exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins to strengthen and protect your kitten’s natural defenses, so they can keep growing strong.

