Kitten Spayed / Neutered Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Kitten Dry Food is precisely formulated for kittens up to 12 months old after surgery
Existing formats
2.5lb
Digestive health
During the growth period, the kitten's digestive system is not yet fully developed. A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and specific fibers (including psyllium and prebiotics) promotes a balance in the intestinal flora and contributes to good stool quality *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Growth & weight control
After neutering, the kitten's energy needs changes and the risk of becoming overweight increases. This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain and optimal levels of protein, calcium, and phosphorus to support a healthy growth.
Immune system support
As your kitten grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Kitten Spayed/Neutered helps support your kitten’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
L.I.P.*
L.I.P. digestive science innovation . Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Age of Kitten
|Weight
|Target Weight - 6.6 lb (3 kg) -Cups/Day
|Target Weight - 11 lb (5 kg) - Cups/Day
|2 months
|1.8 - 2.6 lb (0.8 - 1.2 kg)
|5/8 cup (49 g)
|3/4 cup (65 g)
|4 months
|4.0 - 6.2 lb (1.8 - 2.8 kg)
|3/4 cup (67 g)
|1 1/8 cups (93 g)
|6 months
|5.3 - 8.6 lb (2.4 - 3.9 kg)
|3/4 cup (67 g)
|1 1/8 cups (94 g)
|7 months
|5.3 - 8.6 lb (2.4 - 3.9 kg)
|3/4 cup (64 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
|8 months
|6.0 - 8.8 lb (2.7 - 4 kg)
|3/4 cup (61 g)
|1 cup (85 g)
|9 months
|6.4 - 11 lb (2.9 - 5 kg)
|5/8 cup (57 g)
|7/8 cup (81 g)
|10 months
|6.4 - 11 lb (2.9 - 5 kg)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|11 months
|6.4 - 11 lb (2.9 - 5 kg)
|5/8 cup (51 g)
|7/8 cup (73 g)
|12 months
|6.4 - 11 lb (2.9 - 5 kg)
|5/8 cup (49 g)
|7/8 cup (71 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Spaying or neutering leaves a lasting impact on a young kitten’s health and weight. Hormone changes lessen energy needs, while giving them a giant appetite. This risky combo means it can be hard to control their weight gain. That’s why it’s critical to give your kitten the right diet from the start. Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Dry Kitten Food contains a precise blend of essential nutrients your kitten needs after surgery to keep a healthy body weight and growth rate. With optimal levels of fat, plus a mix of digestible proteins, vitamins, and minerals, this kitten food supports growing muscles and bones without putting on the pounds. The small, x-shaped kibble is easy to pick up and chew, even as new teeth grow in. And because your kitten's immune system is still developing, this diet contains an exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins to strengthen and protect your kitten’s natural defenses, so they can keep growing strong.