Kitten Spayed / Neutered Dry Cat Food

Spaying or neutering leaves a lasting impact on a young kitten’s health and weight. Hormone changes lessen energy needs, while giving them a giant appetite. This risky combo means it can be hard to control their weight gain. That’s why it’s critical to give your kitten the right diet from the start. Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Dry Kitten Food contains a precise blend of essential nutrients your kitten needs after surgery to keep a healthy body weight and growth rate. With optimal levels of fat, plus a mix of digestible proteins, vitamins, and minerals, this kitten food supports growing muscles and bones without putting on the pounds. The small, x-shaped kibble is easy to pick up and chew, even as new teeth grow in. And because your kitten's immune system is still developing, this diet contains an exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins to strengthen and protect your kitten’s natural defenses, so they can keep growing strong.

